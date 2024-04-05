Venkat Garikapati’s 20th book ‘Chinmaya Chintanam’ released

Published Date - 5 April 2024

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 521st Vardhanthi of the revered Saint Poet Tallapaka Annamacharya, rich tributes were paid in a celebration held at Ravindra Bharathi. The event was organized by Srirama Cultural and Social Organization.

As part of the celebrations, renowned commentator and TV Presenter, Venkat Garikapati, unveiled his 20th book titled “Chinmaya Chintanam” featuring verses curated by Tallapaka Chinna Tirumalayya, the grandson of Annamacharya.

“Chinmaya Chintanam” marks Venkat’s 20th book, with 18 of them dedicated to Tallapaka Literature. He has provided in-depth introductions and analyses for each Sankeerthana, along with explanations for the rare words used by China Tirumalayya. His previous works have also explored various aspects of Tallapaka Literature.

Before the book’s release, a commentary-laden concert titled “Saptagiri Sankeerthanala Shata Galarchana” was held featuring 108 students of Srinidhi Music Academy. Accompanied by her disciples, noted singer and musician Srinidhi Tirumala performed during the event.

Prakash Chandra Baror, Director and General Manager of State Bank Staff College, was the chief guest for the event which was attended by noted linguist Sudhama and Mamidi Harikrishna, director, Department of Language and Culture, and others. The organizers felicitated Venkat Garikapati in recognition of his significant accomplishments.