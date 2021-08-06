Vermicompost pits in temple premises: Siddipet Municipality Commissioner

Commissioner Siddipet Municipality KV Ramana Chary sensitised the management that the temple waste can be made into useful vermicompost.

Siddipet: With an objective to restrict the quantity of the waste that is reaching the dump yards, the civic authorities in Siddipet have decided to set up compost pits on the premises of the temples in Siddipet.

Siddipet Municipality Commissioner KV Ramana Chary, who met the temple priests and management of Sarabeshwara Swamy and Renuka Yellamma Temple on Friday, sensitised them that the waste such as flowers, fruits and others can be made into useful vermicompost.

Saying that it can be very good fertiliser, the Commissioner suggested that the vermicompost can be used to grow flower and fruit bearing trees in the temple lands. KV Ramana Chary said saying that there would be two benefits with the initiative, it will help them in restricting the waste reaching the dump yard and keeping the waste to best use.

