| Very Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Hyderabad On Thursday Downpour To Last Till Friday

Very heavy rainfall warning issued for Hyderabad on Thursday; downpour to last till Friday

The incessant rains over the past week have led to the filling up of reservoirs and streams in Hyderabad, but also caused significant traffic disruptions due to overflowing of some water bodies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:31 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

A man sells umberalls on a roadside in Hyderabad, as the city continues to receive heavy downpour. — Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has issued a weather forecast warning for Hyderabad, predicting very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.60 mm to 204.40 mm on Thursday, with the downpour expected to last until Friday morning.

However, extreme heavy rainfall, exceeding even these amounts, is predicted in the districts of Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The incessant rains over the past week have led to the filling up of reservoirs and streams in the city, but also caused significant traffic disruptions due to overflowing of some water bodies.

The heavy water flow from the Nalla Cheruvu lake in Uppal has resulted in traffic chaos, particularly during the morning hours on Wednesday. The city’s inner ring road at Uppal experienced flooding, causing inconvenience to commuters and bringing vehicular movement to a standstill. Local authorities and traffic police were on high alert to manage the situation and ensure the safety of citizens.

Meteorological experts have noted that Tuesday evening witnessed an intense downpour, causing a rise in water levels in several water bodies. The situation improved slightly on Wednesday morning as the rainfall turned lighter, but the showers persisted until evening with less intensity.

Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. The Telangana State Development Planning Society has urged people to avoid venturing out during the heavy rainfall and to stay informed about the weather updates.