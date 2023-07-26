Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Torrential downpour continued to disrupt normal life across Telangana with officials of the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, sounding a red alert for the next 48 hours as well. Due to a well-marked low pressure in the northwest Bay of Bengal, heavy rains coupled with gusty winds were witnessed in the State.

A red alert has been announced for several districts in the State, including Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhongir, where heavy rains are expected to occur on Thursday. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in all the districts for the next two days.

The highest rainfall of 20 cm was recorded in Karakagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday. Due to incessant downpour, water levels in Godavari River have rose, prompting officials to issue an early warning. On Wednesday evening, the water level in Godavari River reached 44.4 feet. Authorities have already issued the first level danger warning, and if the water level rises another four feet and reaches 48 feet, a second level warning signal will be issued. The flooding has already impacted the surrounding areas of Bhadrachalam, with water entering shops near the temple and also the Nithyannadana Satram.

In rural areas of Telangana, the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam received moderate to heavy rains disrupting normal life. The Godavari river is receiving heavy inflows in other areas as well, with 75 gates of the Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda in Bhupalpally district opened to release 5,18,710 cusecs of water.

People living in low-lying areas have been asked to move to safer places and were advised against venturing out unless there was an emergency. They have also been advised to stay away from overflowing streams and rivers, and not to go near wet electricity transformers and poles. The government has set up relief camps in several locations, and doctors have been made available to take women who are more than six months pregnant to nearby hospitals.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari held a teleconference with district Collectors and SPs to address the situation and advised them to be on alert for potential flood-related incidents. Citizens were urged to take immediate remedial actions to ensure their safety during this period of heavy rainfall and potential flooding. The officials were instructed to visit the flood-affected areas and shift residents to safer places.