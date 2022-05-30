Veterinary doctor from Jagtial gets 374th rank in Civils

Jagtial: A veterinary doctor, Dr Gugulavath Sharath Naik got 374th rank in the Civil Services examination results announced on Monday. Hailing from a poor family, Sharath Naik cracked the top exam in the first attempt. A native of Charlapalli of Bheerpur mandal, Sharath Naik studied up to seventh class in Little Start School, Medaripeta, grandmother’s village. He pursued high school in Sri Chaitanya High School in Jagtial and passed Class X with 552 marks.

He studied intermediate in Alphorse Junior College and passed with 950 marks. Though becoming a doctor was a dream for him, he failed to get an MBBS seat. Instead of medicine, he secured a seat in Korutla Veterinary College, where he pursued a veterinary doctor course during the academic year 2014-2020. As his dream of becoming doctor has not materialised, Sharath Naik fixed a target to crack Civils and began preparation by staying in a room in Hyderabad. He continued his preparation with the help of Byju’s.

His parents Bashya Naik and Yamuna felt happy over getting civils rank by their ward. While Bashya Naik is a farmer, Yamuna is working as a mini anganwadi worker. His brother is studying in NIT, Nagpur. Jagtial District Veterinary Doctors’ Association congratulated Dr Sharath Kumar for getting Civils rank.

