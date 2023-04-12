Vetrimaaran’s Vidudhala ticket bookings open now

Viduthalai is now getting released in Telugu as Vidudhala after getting very good reviews from Tamil cinema critics and Allu Aravind is releasing the film in Telugu under Geetha Film Distribution

Hyderabad: Vetrimaaran is one of the gems of Indian cinema. Though the director is from Kollywood, he is known to the Telugu audience for his finest works like Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran. Despite his stardom, Vetrimaaran recently made a medium-budget film with comedian Soori. The film is titled Viduthalai.

After getting very good reviews from Tamil cinema critics, Viduthalai is now getting released in Telugu as Vidudhala. Allu Aravind is releasing the film in Telugu under Geetha Film Distribution. Recently, Allu Aravind arranged a special show for the Telugu media in Hyderabad, and they gave the film good reviews in return.

So Vidudhala is going to be released in Telugu on April 14 with the huge support of Allu Aravind, good reviews from the media, and the brilliance of Vetrimaaran himself. Another best thing one could wait for in Vidudhala is our all-beloved versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi’s presence. Vijay Sethupathi played a very important role in the film in the second half post-interval, as stated by the media.

Vidudhala is going to be released in two parts. The first part will be released this Friday. The second part will go into the sets next year.

Vidudhala also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon in a special role. The film is produced by Grass Root Film Company. Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the film.