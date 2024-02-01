| Vetrimaarans Viduthalai Gets Standing Ovation At The Iifr Screening In The Netherlands

Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai gets standing ovation at the IIFR screening in the Netherlands

Viduthalai Part 1, a period action drama written and directed by Vetrimaaran, is one of the best films of 2023.

By Saki Published Date - 1 February 2024, 04:13 PM

Hyderabad: Viduthalai Part 1, a period action drama written and directed by Vetrimaaran, is one of the best films of 2023. The film got huge critical acclaim during its release for its gripping narrative style, raw performances, and superior technical values. While everyone is eager for the release of the sequel, there is good news to hear from the film unit, particularly for Vetrimaaran’s fans.

Viduthalai Part 1 and 2 were screened today at the International Film Festival, IFFR, in the Netherlands. Director Vetrimaaran, along with the film’s leads Soori and Vijay Sethupathi, attended the screening and enjoyed it along with the audience. The viewers gave a standing ovation to the entire film unit for around five minutes during the ending titles. The audience were mesmerized by the narrative style of Vetrimaaran and the engaging performances of Soori and Sethupathi.

The production company RS Infotainment shared the video of the screening and the standing ovation on platform X.

Now, expectations are much higher for Viduthalai Part 2, which is set to be released theatrically in 2024.

#Viduthalai Part 1 & 2 the flim receives a thunderous standing ovation at @IFFR! Powerful 5-minute applause resonates with the impactful storytelling and stellar performances at #RotterdamFilmFestival An @ilaiyaraaja Musical#VetriMaaran @VijaySethuOffl @sooriofficial… pic.twitter.com/qMPSZ5a9yh — RS Infotainment (@rsinfotainment) February 1, 2024