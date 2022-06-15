VHP to stage sit-in at all district headquarters against targeted attacks

Hyderabad: The Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Telangana announced that it will hold a sit in at all district headquarters against alleged targeted attacks on a particular community.

The protests will be conducted across the State on Thursday and later a memorandum will be handed over to the President, Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention and action. At a press meet Telangana VHP president, M Ramaraju said during Sri Ramanavami, some people attacked peaceful processions and resorted to violence and added, “national assets are being targeted and destroyed and we are outraged at these attacks.”