Feels like summer as mercury begins to climb in Hyderabad

Hyderabad records 35.6°C, brief respite likely

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 10:33 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Rowers in Hussainsagar on Monday evening. The city has already started to record above-normal temperatures. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad appears to be already experiencing the onset of summer with the mercury in some areas climbing to 35.6 degrees Celsius, which is considered above normal going by the transition phase of winter to the pre-summer season.

On Monday, the highest daytime temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Chandanagar, followed by 35.6 degrees Celsius at Karwan and 35.4 degrees Celsius at Moosapet.

According to IMD data, the highest temperature of 35 degrees Celsius was recorded on February 23, 2022, but this year, the month began with day-time temperatures consistently crossing 33 degrees Celsius. The highest-ever temperature recorded in the city in February was 38.7 degrees Celsius in 2016.

However, there could be a brief respite as the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has predicted a slight dip in day and night temperatures. A yellow alert has been issued in most areas, including Secunderabad, Alwal, Begumpet, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Saroornagar, Khairatabad and Malakpet, as the minimum temperature could settle below 15 degrees Celsius till Thursday.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Sangareddy as the districts are likely to record single-digit temperatures.