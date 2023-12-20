Vice-sarpanch murdered by his brother in Medak

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:18 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Medak: The Vice-sarpanch of Shalipeta village in Chinna Shankarampet mandal was found murdered at his agriculture filed on Wednesday morning. The victim was Anjaneyulu (39).

He reportedly had an argument with his brother Satyanarayana over a land dispute. In a fit of rage, Satyanarayana attacked Anjaneyulu. His family members found him in a pool of blood hours later.

The Police have reached the spot. A case has been registered. The investigation is on. The body has been shifted to Area Hospital,Medak, for postmortem. The accused was taken into custody.