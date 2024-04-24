Video clip showing dead rat in food packet goes viral in Mancherial

Mancherial: A video clip of a breakfast packet, containing a dead rat allegedly purchased at popular eatery Sri Geetha Bhavan in Mancherial went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday.

In the clip, a customer was seen picking up an argument with a cashier of the hotel after spotting a rat in the upma that he bought. The customer expressed displeasure over the negligence of the management of the eatery in cooking the food in unhygienic conditions. The clip was widely shared on social media platforms.

When asked, the owner of the hostel Chandrashekhar Shetty told ‘Telangana Today‘ that a customer from Rajasthan was already refunded after approaching the eatery eight months ago. Some persons were circulating the clip to malign the image of the hotel known for quality food. He added that a complaint would be lodged with police against the customer.