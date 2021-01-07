Video of Indian flag amid protests outside Capitol goes viral

The protests turned violent as the mob marched towards the Capitol breaking down barricades outside, with some of them even reaching legislative floors.

Hyderabad/Washington:Social media is abuzz with a video of an Indian flag being waved outside the Capitol during the pro-Donald Trump rally held on Wednesday.

Thousands of supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump swarmed the Capitol Hill in Washington DC, bypassing security, demanding an overturn in the elections which were held in November last.The protests turned violent as the mob marched towards the Capitol breaking down barricades outside, with some of them even reaching legislative floors.

Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday amid pro-Trump protesters’ attempt to undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Trump in the White House. Since the election result, Trump has repeatedly made false claims that the vote was manipulated while refusing to admit.

Dozens have forced their way to the top. More coming up the steps. Police are trying to bolster their numbers through the west doors but someone with a fire extinguisher is dousing them from above. The crowd only keeps cheering. pic.twitter.com/WA526jTBGo — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 6, 2021

