| Video Of Male Afghan Students Walking Out Of Exam Hall In Protest Surfaces On Internet

Video of male Afghan students walking out of exam hall in protest surfaces on internet

The move comes as the latest addition to the Taliban’s growing list of restrictions being imposed on Afghan women.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

The move comes as the latest addition to the Taliban’s growing list of restrictions being imposed on Afghan women.

Hyderabad: In a move supporting women’s educational rights in Afghanistan, a viral video shows male students walking out of an examination hall in protest. The Taliban government in the country banned female students from attending both private and public universities on Tuesday.

The move comes as the latest addition to the Taliban’s growing list of restrictions being imposed on Afghan women. In a blog published by UN Women on August 15, 2022, the second anniversary of the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan, they wrote, “Over the past 12 months, human rights violations against women and girls have mounted steadily.”

“Despite initial promises that women would be allowed to exercise their rights within Sharia law — including the right to work and to study — the Taliban has systematically excluded women and girls from public life,” they added.

Former Policy Special Advisor to UK Minister for Refugees, Shabnam Nasimi, who tweeted the video of the male students informed that “male professors have also resigned so far”, and said that “this must happen across the country” to support the women.

Scores of users, many of whom hold the blue tick on Twitter, have expressed their solidarity with the female students under the Taliban rule.

Male university students have walked out of their exam in protest against Taliban’s decision to BAN female students from university education. Several male professors have also resigned so far. This must happen across the country NOW!pic.twitter.com/kvvsQdchSu — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 21, 2022

…