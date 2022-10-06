Vietnamese Blogger tries pani puri, calls it deep fried flatbread

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:58 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

A Vietnamese food blogger, Quang Tran recently shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen trying pani puri. The clip has gone viral on social media and has above 3 lakh views.

Hyderabad: Gol-gappa in Northern India, puchka in Bengal, and pani-puri in Maharashtra, this street food is popular all over India, although it is known by different names in different states. Pani Puri has always been one of the most loved street foods in India and looks like it is now also loved by people across the world.

A Vietnamese food blogger, Quang Tran recently shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen trying pani puri. The clip has gone viral on social media and has above 3 lakh views.

Tran who loved the snack and gulped one puri after the other, mentions “There is no words to explain but..” while popping another pani puri in his mouth.

He teaches his followers how to eat a pani puri, “Get nice crusty outside flatbread with beautiful soft spiced up to the max, Indian style potatoes and then dunk it into your mint water and tamarind water,” he said and added, “Watch it pop when you can’t stop.” The food blogger surely relished every bite of it.

One of his followers commented “Bro you choked on the first one. You gagged on the 2nd one. I’m convinced this was for show and not for taste lmaoo (sic).”

Scores of Indians from different states commented inviting him to their respective places for the best pani puri in India.

Watch It:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quang Tran (@qqquang)

-Ruchi Rai Sohni