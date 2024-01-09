Vigilance raids conducted on offices of Irrigation ENCs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 06:01 PM

The raids were reportedly in connection with the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Hyderabad/Karimnagar: Vigilance officials on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids on the offices of the three engineers-in-chief of the Irrigation department. The raids were reportedly in connection with the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The offices of C Muralidhar, ENC (General), B Hariram ENC (Kaleshwaram project) and N Venkateswarlu, ENC (Ramagundam) were raided and some important documents were seized.

The offices of the ENC of the Kaleshwaram project at Ramagundam and seven other places were also raided.

Vigilance and Enforcement officials also carried out inspections in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project offices in Karimnagar on Tuesday. A vigilance team led by SP Ramana Reddy checked files in project Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar’s office in the LMD camp of Thimmapur mandal.

Officials also checked files in the ENC, SE and quality control room offices in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district. They checked the files of Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages as well as Kannepalli, Siripuram and Goliwada pump houses, according to officials.