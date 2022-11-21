Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit guides Hyderabad to victory over Gujarat

Opener K Rohit Rayudu slammed a century (109) as Hyderabad defeated Gujarat by four wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Hyderabad: Opener K Rohit Rayudu slammed a century (109) as Hyderabad defeated Gujarat by four wickets in the Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Palam II Ground, Air Force Complex, New Delhi on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Gujarat rode on opener Kathan D Patel’s ton (109) posted 248/9 in stipulated 50 overs. For the opening wicket Kathan and PK Panchal scored 76 to start their campaign. However G Anikethreddy broke their partnership in the 16th over by dismissing Panchal. For Hyderabad, Elligaram Sanketh snared three wickets for 39 runs while Aniket scalped two for 37.

In reply, Rohit Rayudu scored 125-ball 109. His knock laced with 11 boundaries and two over it. But skipper Tanmay Agarwal (11) departed cheaply in the sixth over.

However, Tilak Varma (65), who slammed half century with seven boundaries and three sixes joined Rohit and added 120 runs partnership for the second wicket to set the tone.

Later, wicketkeeper Bhavesh Seth hit 42-run knock to guide the side home with six balls and four wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Gujarat 248/9 in 50 overs (Kathan Patel 109, E Sanketh 3/39, Anikethreddy 2/37) lost to Hyderabad 251/6 in 49 overs (Rohit Rayudu 109, Tilak Varma 65, Bhavesh Seth 42).