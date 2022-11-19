Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tilak Varma stars in Hyderabad victory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Thakur Tilak Varma slammed an unbeaten ton (126 no) and snared two wickets as Hyderabad defeated Manipur by seven wickets

Hyderabad: Thakur Tilak Varma slammed an unbeaten ton (126 no) and snared two wickets as Hyderabad defeated Manipur by seven wickets in the Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Palam B Ground, Model Sports Complex, New Delhi on Saturday.

Batting first, Manipur lost wickets in regular intervals and posted 191/8 in the stipulated 50 overs. M Shashank scalped three for 16 while Rohit Rayudu and Tilak Varma picked up two wickets each for Hyderabad.

In reply, openers captain Tanmay Agarwal (8) and Tholkanti Goud (3) departed cheaply in the third and sixth over respectively. Wicketkeeper Dheeraj Goud (9) also failed to come good. Tilak Varma then put his side on the course as he hit an unbeaten century in just 77 deliveries laced with fourteen boundaries and seven maximums.

Rohit hit a crucial knock of unbeaten 39-ball 34 which included one boundary and two over it. Both added an unbeaten of 164 for the fourth wicket to complete the formalities in the 29th over. For Manipur Rex Rajkumar snared two wickets.