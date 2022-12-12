Vijay Merchant Trophy: George slams triple century as Hyderabad take control

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: Overnight batter Aaron George, who was batting on 295, went on to make a triple hundred (303 not out) as Hyderabad took control of their Group D Vijay Merchant match against Bihar at the DSE Academy, Gujarat on Monday.

Hyderabad declared their innings at 544/3 in 96.2 overs after George reached his milestone. Later, Wafi Kachchi, who slammed 201 in the first innings, scalped five wickets for 43 to dismiss the opposition for 208 runs to give his side a first innings lead of 336 runs. For Bihar, Taifique scored 129. Following-on, Bihar ended the day losing three wickets for 76, needing another 260 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 544/3 in 96.2 overs (Aaron George 303no, Wafi Kachchhi 201; Utkarsh Udyam 2/86) vs Bihar 208 in 65.1 overs (Taufique 129; Rahul Karthikeya 2/25, Wafi Kachchhi 5/43) & (F/O) 76/3 in 17 overs.