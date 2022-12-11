Vijay Merchant Trophy: George, Kachchhi power Hyderabad to 536/3 on Day 1

Aaron George scored an unbeaten 295 while Wafi Kachchhi slammed 201 runs to power Hyderabad to a massive 536/3 in 94 overs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Wafi Kachchhi and Aaron George

Hyderabad: Aaron George scored an unbeaten 295 while Wafi Kachchhi slammed 201 runs to power Hyderabad to a massive 536/3 in 94 overs on the opening day of the Group D Vijay Merchant Trophy match against Bihar at the DSE Academy in Gujarat on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Hyderabad batters sent the opposition on the leather hunt. Both centurions George and Kachchhi added 386 runs for the opening wicket in 369 deliveries.

George, who took 291 balls for his unbeaten knock, hit 44 boundaries. Kachchhi hit 33 boundaries and one over it in his 181-run essay. At stumps, Vikrant Reddy was giving company to George.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 536/3 in 94 overs (Aaron George 295 batting, Wafi Kachchhi 201) vs Bihar.

At Hyderabad: Andhra 139/5 in 41 overs (K Haneesh Veera Reddy 44; Amahida 2/49) vs Baroda; Pondicherry 46/3 in 22 overs vs Nagaland; bat Rajasthan 1/0 in 2 overs vs Punjab.