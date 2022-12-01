Vijay Merchant Trophy: Karthikeya fifer helps Hyderabad restrict Delhi to 286 on Day 1

Rahul Karthikeya returned with 5/84 bowling figures as Hyderabad dismissed Delhi to 286 in 64.2 overs on the opening day

06:56 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: Rahul Karthikeya returned with 5/84 bowling figures as Hyderabad dismissed Delhi to 286 in 64.2 overs on the opening day of the BCCI under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy Group D match at the DSE Academy, Gujarat on Thursday.

For Delhi, Arnav S Bugga scored 122 runs. Sudheev Neerukonda supported Rahul well with a 3/62 efforts. Later, Hyderabad posted 90 runs for three wickets in 24.2 overs at stumps. Aaron George is batting on 48.

In the match at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, Vishvas scored an unbeaten 332 runs in 258 balls to take Baroda to massive 632/4 in 91 overs against Nagaland. Pruthul Thakar scored 193 runs.

Brief Scores: Delhi 286 in 64.2 overs (Arnav S Bugga 122; Rahul Karthikeya 5/84, Sudheev Neerukonda 3/62) vs Hyderabad 90/3 in 24.2 overs (Aaron George 48batting, Aryan Reddy 32; Laxman 2/16).

Matches in Hyderabad:

Punjab 320 in 88.1 overs (Vihaan Melhotra 69, Rahul Kumar 68, Harish Kumar 52; B Pranav Reddy 3/50, Pradhneesh Sai 2/44, Siddu Karthik Reddy 3/104, ANV Lohit 2/51) vs Andhra;

Pondicherry 159/6 in 90 overs vs Rajasthan; Baroda 632/4 in 91 over (Vishvas 332 batting, Pruthul Thakar 193) vs Nagaland.