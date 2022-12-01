Ram Charan, Aditya shine for Dhruv XI at HCA A3 division league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: M Ram Charan hit 106 while Aditya Sharma scalped 5 for 65 as their side Dhruv XI defeated Lucky XI by 51 runs in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Sutton CC 78 in 15.4 overs (Sai Kiran 3/21, Anirudh Reddy 4/10) lost to Natraj CC 81/4 in 16.3 overs; Dhruv XI 316/5 in 50 overs (M Ram Charan 106, A Sanjay Jain 90, G Subramanyam swamy 50, B Abhiram 52; Tharun 3/87) bt Lucky XI 265 in 45 overs (R Prudvishwar 50, Nivruth 53, M Abhinav 55; Aditya Sharma 5/65); Youth CC 216 in 43.2 overs (P Ganesh 118no; Mukesh 3/33, Waseem 3/32) bt Boys Town 166 in 42.2 overs (Venu 68, Waseem 58; P Balesh 3/37, Y Sreekar 3/29); Victory CC 234/9 in 40 overs (Raza Hussain 74; Shiva 3/56, Arun Kumant 3/22) bt Southend Raymonds 212 in 38 overs (G Pramukh 100; G Pradhan 3/31); Sutton CC 169 in 39.4 overs (Mir Sami Ali 3/17) lost to Hyderabad District 172/5 in 26.2 overs; Raju Cricket Academy 292/6 in 45 overs (Nihal Reddy 51, Vishal Phillips 78no, Sai Manideep 78no) bt Picket CC 142 in 39.4 overs (Sai Rishi 5/20).

Top Performers

Centurions: P Ganesh 118no, M Ram Charan 106, G Pramukh 100

Five or more wickets: Aditya Sharma 5/65, Sai Rishi 5/20