Vijaya Dairy, a boon to Adilabad: Indrakaran Reddy

Adilabad: Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy said the State-owned Vijaya Dairy had become a boon to the district.

He was speaking after inaugurating a modern dairy plant and curd mixing unit here on Tuesday. A total of 20,000 litres of milk can be procured through the plant per day. The estimated cost of the facility is Rs 5.6 crore.

Addressing a gathering, Indrakaran Reddy stated that Loka Bhuma Reddy, the chairman of Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited Chairman (TSDDCFL), was playing a vital role in putting the dairy on the track of profits. He stated that dairy managed to overcome losses of Rs 30 crore and earned an annual income of Rs 60 crore due to the efforts of Bhuma Reddy.

The Minister further said that the government was providing milch animals to enthusiastic women at subsidized prices and was creating a livelihood for them. He stated that jobless youngsters were trading dairy products and were able to meet the ends of the day. He requested the public to wear face masks, to sanitise hands and to practice physical distance to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Bhuma Reddy informed that the dairy was now procuring 4 lakh litres of milk every day as against 1 lakh litres in the past, indicating a significant growth. He stated that dairy products of the organisation were being sold in neighbouring States. He added that the government was extending incentives to dairy farmers for selling milk to the dairy.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Rathod Janardhan and Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna advised the public to go for products of Vijaya Dairy. Ramanna opined that dairy was a viable alternative field to agriculture. He stated that the chairman of TSDDCFL was striving hard for reviving the dairy sector and bringing back its glory in the district.

Later, the Minister inaugurated a mobile toilet granted to the town under the Pattana Pragathi scheme.

Vijaya Dairy Managing Director Srinivas Rao, Principal secretary of animal husbandry and dairy development Anitha Rajendra, Animal Husbandry department director Laxma Reddy, Collector Sikta Patnaik, Adilabad Vijaya Dairy deputy director Madhusudan Rao, municipal chairperson Jogu Premender, DCCB chairman Kamble Namdev, Libraries Corporation chairman Rauthu Manohar and dairy farmers were present.

