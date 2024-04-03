Dairy farmers stage protest demanding releasing of pending bills in Nizamabad

The dairy farmers have been requesting the management of the Vijaya Dairy to release the pending bills since the last three months, but it has been postponing it on one or the other grounds.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 April 2024, 08:07 PM

Nizamabad: Dairy farmers staged a protest on the Bodan-Banswada road in the Kotagiri mandal centre demanding the government to release the pending bills of Vijaya Dairy on Wednesday. The protest disrupted the vehicular traffic for over half an hour on the national highway.

According to reports, the State government has not released the bills of dairy farmers for the last three months. The dairy farmers have been requesting the management of the Vijaya Dairy to release the pending bills since the last three months, but it has been postponing it on one or the other grounds. The farmers stated that they were facing financial hardship due to non-payment of dues and were not able to procure cattle fodder from the market.

The farmers urged the government to intervene in the issue and release the pending bills at the earliest. The dairy farmers claimed that they never faced such problems during the BRS government.

The dairy farmers warned that if their pending bills were not released at the earliest they would intensify their protest.