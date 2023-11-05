Indrakaran welcomes 250 activists of Congress, BJP into BRS

Reddy welcomed members of Hindu Sena Youth, members of BJP and Congress from Japrapur and Kadthal villages in Soan mandal into the BRS

Published Date - 06:28 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy welcome activists of the Congress and BJP into the BRS at a programme held in Nirmal on Sunday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that many were coming forward to join the BRS considering the innovative welfare schemes and developmental programmes. He welcomed activists of Congress and BJP parties and members of different organisations into the BRS at a programme held in Nirmal on Sunday.

Reddy welcomed members of Hindu Sena Youth, members of BJP and Congress from Japrapur and Kadthal villages in Soan mandal into the BRS. He then welcomed 50 activists belonging to BJP in Quran nagar in Nirmal and 200 members of the Congress party of Pinjarigutta in the town into the pink party.

Meanwhile, 300 members of the Vaddera community joined the BRS at Laxmanachanda mandal headquarters. Reddy advised them to work for the victory of the party in coming polls. He told them to spread the welfare schemes and the growth witnessed in the last nine and half years. He said that Nirmal district saw unprecedented development on many fronts from 2014 to 2023.

