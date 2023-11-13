Telangana’s development only possible in BRS rule: Indrakaran Reddy

Published Date - 05:20 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Nirmal: Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that State’s development was possible only in BRS rule.

Speaking during his door-to-door campaign here on Monday, Reddy explained a slew of welfare schemes and developmental activities implemented by his government. He stated that Aasara social security pensions, KCR Kits, Kalyana Laxmi, Arogya Laxmi, and Rythu Bandhu, cover all sections of the society. He sought the people’s support to him in the ensuing elections.

He urged them to cast their votes for BRS for continuity of growth and innovative welfare schemes. He said that the amount of the pensions would be enhanced every year, in addition to increase in the farm input support scheme and health insurance worth Rs 15 lakh and providing LPG cylinder for Rs 400 per unit.

Reddy exuded confidence that BRS would be able to form the government for the third time in a row and bag the Nirmal segment as well. He covered Gajulapet, Bharkatpur, Kalanagar, Joranagar and Quranpet in the town.

Meanwhile, former BRS state secretary V Satyanarayana Goud and Nirmal MPP president Rameshwar Reddy conducted campaigning in Langapur, Talveda, Vengapet and many other villages of Nirmal Rural mandal on behalf of Indrakaran Reddy. They request the electors to cast their votes for Indrakaran Reddy and help Nirmal segment to witness development on many fronts.