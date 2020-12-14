Vijaya ice cream ready to roll

The Dairy to launch its new brand on Jan 26; to set up more outlets as part of expansion

Hyderabad: Vijaya Dairy of Telangana State is all set to launch its new ice cream brand on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day. The Dairy will also be setting up new outlets including one in Vijayawada on December 19, as part of expansion of its operations in Telangana and the rest of the country.

The Vijaya Dairy will organise a free mega veterinary camp in Khammam to distribute buffaloes to eligible beneficiaries.

Announcing these initiatives at a review meeting here on Monday, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Vijaya Dairy-Telangana will be setting up new outlets on a large scale with the objective of bringing popular dairy products closer to the people. He pointed out that Vijaya Dairy which was suffering huge losses started earning profits due to proactive measures taken by the State government, besides increasing its outlets from 208 to 340. He instructed the Dairy managing director Srinivasa Rao to increase the outlets and also take extensive measures to increase sales of dairy products on a par with private dairies.

“The State government is paying cash incentive of Rs 4 per litre to dairy farmers. Vijaya Dairy should improve its sales so that it pays the cash incentive from its profits,” the Minister said. Further, the Vijaya Dairy management was directed to prepare a comprehensive report for purchase of vehicles under Vijaya Dairy and replace the leased vehicles under operation.

Fish, shrimp distribution

For effective implementation of the free fish and shrimp distribution into water bodies across the State, the Minister directed the officials to draw up necessary plans to utilise the resources available in the State and produce fishlings rather than procuring them from other States. They were asked to look into proposals to promote private companies in this regard. He instructed the officials to invite applications from eligible candidates for setting up and operating mobile fish outlets proposed to be launched in all 150 divisions of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Pointing out that the State government took up several development and welfare programmes worth crores of rupees, Srinivas Yadav instructed the officials to conduct field visits and monitor the successful implementation of these schemes. He directed Animal Husbandry Secretary Anita Rajendra to submit a report on the existing vacancies in the departments concerned in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s direction to fill all vacant posts in the State government departments.

Free medicine

Besides operating the mobile veterinary clinics, the Minister asked the officials concerned to procure necessary medicines and distribute them for free to the dairy farmers. He directed the officials to convene a meeting with the GVK representatives to resolve pending issues and offer better call centre services to dairy farmers. He said there was also a need to monitor the schemes being implemented under the auspices of the Central government.

The Minister said Telangana stood in first place in the country for implementing artificial insemination programme successfully to develop quality livestock. He directed the officials to expedite the work to start the cattle semen production centre at Kansanpalli next month.

