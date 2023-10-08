Vijayawada: KS Rama Rao appointed as Kanaka Durga temple EO

Dasara and Bhavani deeksha are two main festivals conducted by the Kanaka Durga temple, one of the largest temples in the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:23 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Representational image.

Vijayawada: With Dasara round the corner, the State government on Sunday appointed KS Rama Rao as the new Executive Officer (EO) to Kanaka Durga temple. State Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy issued an order in this regard.

The nine-day Dasara festival will begin on October 15 and conclude on October 23. Dasara and Bhavani deeksha are two main festivals conducted by the Kanaka Durga temple, one of the largest temples in the State. Thousands throng Indrakeeladri during the festivities, especially on moola nakshstram day. The Chief Minister too will present silk robes to the presiding deity.

Also Read No corruption in Andhra Pradesh FiberNet project, says TDP