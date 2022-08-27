Villagers had a field day as petrol leaked from oil tanker in Khammam

Khammam: Residents at Tallampadu village and its surroundings had a field day collecting petrol leaking from a Hindustan Petroleum’s oil tanker following an accident in Khammam Rural mandal in the district on Saturday.

The oil tanker was hit by a mini-truck coming in the opposite direction causing a minor breach in the tank on the right side and flattening its rear tyres. The tanker veered off the road and settled on its edge as the driver lost control of the vehicle. The mini-truck’s front tyres and axle were damaged in the incident.

As soon as the news about the leaking petrol tanker spread, the residents of the village and passersby in large numbers rushed to the spot with buckets, cans and bottles to fetch as much fuel as they could get while some careful individuals stayed at a distance recording the spectacle on their mobile phones

The driver of the tanker tried to stop the fuel leakage and cautioned the public not to come close to the tanker as it could pose danger to their lives, but in vain. Meanwhile, some of the locals informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot, dispersed the public and secured the oil tanker to prevent any untoward incident.

