Villagers protest assault of forest officials against tribal in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Alleging that forest officials assaulted a tribal person, residents staged a sit-in in front of the office of Forest Range Officer in Bejjur mandal centre on Saturday.
Residents of the forest fringe village accused forest department officials of thrashing Talandi Lasmaiah for constructing a house on a piece of land near the habitation.
They demanded stringent action against the erring officials.
However, the officials denied allegations and said they had only prevented Lasmaiah from building the house on Forest lands.