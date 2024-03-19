Pilgrim from Asifabad dies enroute to Puttaparthi, kin seek Govt support

Victim's wife requested the government to provide compensation to her

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Relatives of a devotee who died after falling off a train in Hyderabad have urged the government for compensation.

Addressing the press at Tejapur village Wankidi mandal on Tuesday, they said Moharle Dharmaiah (30) who was on a pilgrimage to a temple at Puttaparthi in Anantapur district received fatal injuries while getting in a train at Kacheguda railway station on January 15. He was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. His body was brought to Tejapur.

Dharmaiah’s wife Mamatha requested the government to provide compensation to her. She lamented that they had lost the breadwinner of their family. She had a daughter and son.