Vinay Bhaskar grateful to KCR for 5th nomination

BRS MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has extended his thanks to CM KCR for re-nominating him to represent the Warangal West constituency in the forthcoming election.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar addressing a press meet in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Hanamkonda: BRS MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has extended his thanks to party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for re-nominating him to represent the Warangal West constituency in the forthcoming election. He also conveyed his thanks to the people of the constituency and his well-wishers for their support.

During a press conference held on Monday, he highlighted the vital role played by BRS during the COVID-19 pandemic, where essential goods were provided to the people of Warangal West for two consecutive months. Moreover, BRS actively engaged in rescue efforts during the city’s heavy rainfall.

In reference to the BRS manifesto, Vinay Bhaskar emphasised that it contains a multitude of decisions aimed at benefiting the residents of Warangal West. He further announced BRS’s readiness to spearhead a campaign known as “Praja Ashirwada Yatra,” alongside dedicated activists in every division.

Asserting his confidence in the forthcoming election, the BRS MLA remarked on the Congress party’s penchant for making grand promises that often go unfulfilled. He cited their distribution of clocks and pressure cookers to the electorate, suggesting that these offerings rarely yield tangible results. Vinay Bhaskar expressed his optimism, believing that he would secure victory with a substantial margin of 50,000 votes more than his opponent. Additionally, the MLA pledged to strive towards attracting more IT companies to the city.

