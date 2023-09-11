Hanamkonda: MLA Vinay Bhaskar stresses for speedy completion of Kaloji Kalakshetram

Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar visited the auditorium and held a meeting with the offiicals of the KUDA and GWMC

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:40 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar, KUDA chairman SSR Yadav and GWMC commissioner at Kaloji Kalakshetram on Monday.

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has directed officials concerned to speed up the ongoing construction works of the Kaloji Kalakshetram and complete the works at the earliest. He visited the auditorium and held a meeting with the offiicals of the KUDA and GWMC here on Monday.

Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar asserted his commitment to the timely completion of the project, instructing officials to expedite their efforts. During the meeting, he sought updates on the development work’s status within the premises of Kaloji Kalakshetram, stressing that swift project completion would enable its imminent inauguration. KUDA chairman Sunderraj Yadav, KUDA VC Rizwanbhasha Shaikh, KUDA PO Ajit Reddy and others attended the meeting.

