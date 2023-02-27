| Vinod Kumar Stresses On Need For Effective Implementation Of Welfare Programs

B Vinod Kumar stressed the need to take measures for the effective implementation of development and welfare programmes at field level

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar stressed the need to take measures for the effective implementation of development and welfare programmes at field level so that the benefits reach the needy.

Vinod Kumar, who held a review meeting with the senior officials of Planning, Economic and Statistics Department, Center for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) and Kakatiya Governance Fellow (KGF) here on Monday, stated that the coordination between different departments as well as other stakeholders would ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes.

He reviewed the development and welfare programs implemented by the State government at length.

Special Principal Secretary of Finance and Planning Department K Ramakrishna Rao , said that the implementation of State government schemes at the field level should be closely examined and proper reports should be prepared.

Senior officials of Planning, Economic and Statistics Department, Center for Effective Governance of Indian States and Kakatiya Governance Fellow were present.