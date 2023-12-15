| Vinod Kumar Wants Brs Workers To Ready For Next Elections

Vinod Kumar wants BRS workers to get ready for next elections

Vinod Kumar along with former MLA Sunke Ravishankar organized Choppadandy constituency party workers meeting in Ramadugu mandal headquarters on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:13 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Karimnagar: BRS senior leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar called upon the party workers to get ready for the next elections and strive hard for the victory of the BRS in the next coming local body and parliament elections.

Speaking on the occasion, he enquired about the reasons for BRS defeat in the recent assembly elections. Telangana public has enough respect for the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. However, the party was defeated due to small failures.

Stating that Telangana got a special recognition when Chandrashekhar Rao was the chief minister, he informed that state secured the second place in the country in improving income sources.

Chandrashekhar Rao strove hard to provide better governance to the public. Asking the party leaders and workers not to worry, he informed to fight on behalf of the public and provide better governance to the public.