Violin poised to complete a hat-trick

Kolkata: The Neil Darashah-trained Violin, who is in good form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Calcutta Oaks (Grade III) 2400 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. No false rails. The first race starts at 12-30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Ghost 1, Avellino 2, Apna Time Aayega 3

2. Jaivant 1, Shivalik Sight 2, Arjuna 3

3. Sullivan 1, Kilkarry Bridge 2, Surf Romance 3

4. Inkonito 1, The Indicator 2, Ashwamegh 3

5. Devine Chakra 1, Cliffhanger 2, Robinson 3

6. Violin 1, Silver Bracelet 2, Apsara Star 3

7. Amazing Dream 1, Jake 2, Galen 3

8. Angel Grace 1, Guitar Girl 3, Glorious Leaps 4

Day’s Best: Devine Chakra.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

