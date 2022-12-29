Viral beauty trend: Know everything about skin cycling

Skin cycling -- a trend that first made headlines in September this year seems to be gaining traction again.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:43 AM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: It is a known fact that the social networking sites like Instagram, Twitter, and others are home for beauty tips and skincare routines. Every now and then, some routine or the other goes viral and almost everyone gets hooked on to it. From Gua Sha to makeup spatula, there is something for every part of your face.

Skin cycling — a trend that first made headlines in September this year seems to be gaining traction again. But what is the trend all about?

Born as a TikTok trend, skin cycling is something that dermatologists have been recommending for some days now. It is basically a skincare routine that recommends rest days for your skin from using certain kinds of products.

According to experts, we use several products on our face every day. Though these products might serve well for our skin in some way or another, regular use might not be the best way to go about it. Giving our skin rest days will help prevent irritation, inflammation, and any other product-related issues.

A skin cycling routine usually requires an exfoliator and a retinoid. Each cycle is for four nights where you use an exfoliator on the first night, and retinoid on the second with the third and fourth nights being the rest days. One can use a moisturiser when required.