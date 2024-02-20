Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma announce birth of their second child Akaay

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 09:18 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli on Tuesday announced birth of his second child with Anushka Sharma.

Kohli took to Instagram to share the news of the birth of their baby boy Akaay.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. we welcomed our baby boy Akaay / 31414 & Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka.” posted Kohli on the social media platform.

Virat Kohli pulled out of India’s ongoing series against England due to personal reasons, and there were many speculations going around regarding his absence from the test match series.