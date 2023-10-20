Virat Kohli breaks another batting record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli is now the fourth highest run-scorer in world cricket, only behind legends of the game Ricky Ponting (27,483 international runs), Kumara Sangakkara (28,016 international runs) and Sachin Tendulkar (34,357).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Virat Kohli celebrates after the winning the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli produced another masterful knock in Thursday’s World Cup match against Bangladesh, scoring yet another century as he remained unbeaten on 103 runs.

In the process, King Kohli broke another of Little Master Sachin Tendulkar‘s batting records by becoming the fastest batter in the men’s game to amass 26,000 international runs. To achieve this feat, Virat took 33 innings less than Sachin.

The century that he reached with a six, also sealing the game, was Virat’s 48th 100 in ODI cricket. He is now just one century behind the record 49 centuries of the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

It may be noted that only four players have more runs than Virat Kohli (13,342) in the One-day format with Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430), Ricky Ponting (13,704), Kumara Sangakkara (14,234) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) being ahead of him.

With Santha Jayasuriya and Ricky Ponting’s overall tallies at touching distance, Kohli’s fans would be excited to see him surpass their records sooner than later. He is also the only current batter to have scored as many runs in ODIs.