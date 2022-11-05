| Virat Kohlis Giant Cutout Comes Up In Hyderabad On His Birthday

Virat Kohli’s giant cutout comes up in Hyderabad on his birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:35 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Fans unveiled a massive 50-foot cutout of the batsman at Sudharshan theatre in RTC X Roads.

Hyderabad: As wishes for ace cricketer Virat Kohli are continuing to pour in, Hyderabadis went the extra mile to set forth their love towards their favourite. Fans unveiled a massive 50-foot cutout of the batsman at Sudharshan theatre in RTC X Roads on Saturday.

Earlier, cutouts of football stars Lionel Messi (30 feet) and Neymar Jr (40 feet) were put up at a village in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. This cut-out at Sudharshan theatre is said to be the biggest of its kind for a cricketer.

The former Indian team captain, who is currently a part of the squad featuring in the eighth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, turned 34. With 477 international matches and 24,350 runs, the Indian run machine is continuing to add more feathers to his illustrious cap.