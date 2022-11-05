| Virat Kohli Turns 34 Wishes Pour In For Virat On His Birthday

Virat Kohli turns 34: Wishes pour in for Virat on his birthday

Published Date - 01:04 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Kohli raises his bat after scoring a 50.

Hyderabad: Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli has turned 34 today. Virat, who is in Australia to play in the ongoing T20 World Cup, is in tremendous form as he smashed 3 half-centuries playing four games.

Virat, who scored 1,065 runs in T20 World Cups, overtook former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cups.

The right-hander batsman struggled to score runs at the start of the year, but he bounced back with a scintillating 100 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

He amassed 24,650 runs playing 477 international matches and made 71 international centuries across all three formats of the game in his career.

Cricket celebrities and fans are taking to Twitter to wish Virat Kohli on his birthday.

Check out the wishes poured in for the champion batsman:

A very very happy birthday to you my brother @imVkohli!! 🤗🤗 Sending lots of love and blessings your way! Keep shining champ!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/tvgENyH1Nc — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) November 5, 2022

Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli 🤗 Have a year full of success and happiness. Keep smiling! pic.twitter.com/85K1MzFB6y — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 5, 2022

He's the one who believes when no one else does!

A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli. pic.twitter.com/NtQh9zej6G — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 5, 2022

Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT𓃵. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world. ❤️🎂. pic.twitter.com/601TfzWV3C — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) November 4, 2022

जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं brother @ImVKohli, wishing you much success, good health and more centuries for the coming years. May you continue to shine and inspire thousands with your commendable skills and techniques. Have a wonderful day, Champion! pic.twitter.com/9uKHzGXO8m — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2022

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never! Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude. Keep going #KingKohli 👑 bring home the cup 🏆 Lots of love @imVkohli ❤️💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/GgtQYCay3K — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2022

Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday @imVkohli 🥳😍 May God Bless You With Lots Of Success And Happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MWC62IVh24 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 5, 2022