Virat Kohli turns 34: Wishes pour in for Virat on his birthday 

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 01:04 PM, Sat - 5 November 22
Kohli raises his bat after scoring a 50.

Hyderabad: Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli has turned 34 today. Virat, who is in Australia to play in the ongoing T20 World Cup, is in tremendous form as he smashed 3 half-centuries playing four games.

Virat, who scored 1,065 runs in T20 World Cups, overtook former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cups.

The right-hander batsman struggled to score runs at the start of the year, but he bounced back with a scintillating 100 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

He amassed 24,650 runs playing 477 international matches and made 71 international centuries across all three formats of the game in his career.

Cricket celebrities and fans are taking to Twitter to wish Virat Kohli on his birthday.

Check out the wishes poured in for the champion batsman: 

