Watch: Team India celebrates Virat’s birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:14 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Source: BCCI/Twitter

Hyderabad: Indian team members, along with support staff, celebrated the birthday of Virat Kohli and mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton on Saturday night. Born on November 5, 1998, the Delhi lad has turned 34 today.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the video on its official Twitter handle. “Birthday celebrations ON in Australia. Happy birthday @imVkohli & @PaddyUpton1,” BCCI captioned the post.

In the video, Virat Kohli, along with Upton, can be seen cutting and sharing cakes. Players like Hardik Pandya, Rishab Pant, KL Rahul, and Mohammad Shami wished Virat Kohli on the occasion.

Kohli, who is in the top class in the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup, has scored 220 runs, including three half-centuries. South African-born Paddy Upton was appointed as the mental conditioning coach in July 2022. He has been working with Indian head coach Rahul Dravid since the 2022 Asia Cup.

India will lock horns with Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in their last match of the Super 12 stage on November 6. India is the first team to foray into the semi-finals of the Men’s T20 world cup. On the other side, New Zealand confirmed its semifinal berth by beating Ireland yesterday in the Super 12 stage.

