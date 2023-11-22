Virat, Rohit climb up in ICC ODI rankings chart

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj continues to lead the latest ODI bowling rankings, with a slew of Australian players making inroads following their World Cup triumph

Dubai: After finishing World Cup 2023 as Player of the Tournament and the leading run-scorer, India’s star batter Virat Kohli has gained in ODI rankings and is closer to the number one spot.

In the latest International Cricket Council ODI rankings, Kohli has come closer to compatriot Shubman Gill who is at the top of the batting ODI chart.

Kohli smashed records on way to his 765 runs in 11 innings in the World Cup and has now moved to third place, 35 points behind Gill.

Gill has 826 points, Pakistan batter Babar Azam has 824 points and Kohli now has 791 points.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who displayed sizzling stroke play during the World Cup, has also moved ahead one spot to fourth with 769 rating points.

India now have three batters in top four in ODI rankings.

Kohli broke many records including of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for ODI centuries. Rohit smashed 597 runs and he and Kohli were the two leading run scorers of the tournament.

Gill, who missed a few matches, amassed 354 runs during the 50-over event and Babar scored 320 runs as Pakistan failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock slipped two spots to fifth in the ODI batter rankings, while New Zealand right-hander Daryl Mitchell rose five spots to sixth thanks to his 552 runs at the World Cup.

Australia’s Travis Head is the biggest attraction on the new ODI batter rankings, having jumped 28 places to 15th overall after his magnificent century and Player of the Match performance in the World Cup summit clash against India.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj continues to lead the latest ODI bowling rankings, with a slew of Australian players making inroads following their World Cup triumph.

Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood moved up four places to second overall, while fellow quick Mitchell Starc moved up eight places to 12th and skipper Pat Cummins moved up seven places to 27th.

India’s Mohammed Siraj (third) and Jasprit Bumrah (fourth) stay in the top ten for ODI bowlers but teammate Kuldeep Yadav dipped one spot to tie sixth.

Surprisingly, Mohammed Shami who excelled in the World Cup and emerged as the leading wicket-taker (24 wickets in 7 innings) slipped to 10th position with 648 points from earlier 657.