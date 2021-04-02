Virtual tour to zoo organised by Nacharam DPS entertains kids

Children were shown different animals in the zoo and they learnt about their habitat

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: Delhi Public School, Nacharam organised virtual tour for its students of pre-primary to “The San Diego Zoo”. Children were shown different animals in the zoo and they learnt about their habitat. Learners enjoyed watching the animals.

Students were also taught about the need for a passport to travel abroad and using a map while travelling. Kids enjoyed the virtual trip through a variety of videos and photographic-based presentations. This virtual tour was new learning to our tiny tots, the school said.

Online technologies have removed barriers to the learning activities and experiences available to students. During the pandemic, virtual field trips became the most interesting way to engage children and explore new places, the school said in a statement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .