Virupaksha completes 50 days successful run at the box office

Virupaksha completes 50 days of its successful run in theatres today. The film started streaming on Netflix recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is the biggest blockbuster in Sai Dharam Tej’s career. The film is written and directed by Karthik Dandu. Sukumar assisted in the screenplay of the film and also acted as the co-producer. Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra produced the film.

Virupaksha impressed the audience across the nation with its thrilling content set in the period. The film was a blockbuster in the Telugu states and got average talk in the other states. Virupaksha collected more than 100 crores gross worldwide at the box office.

The film started streaming on Netflix recently. But still, it is getting good attention from the audience at theatres because of its worthy big screen experience. Virupaksha completes 50 days of its successful run in theatres today.

Do watch this spine-chilling thriller in theatres if possible or at least on OTT if you haven’t yet. Karthik Dandu, Sai Dharam Tej, and Samyuktha Menon will deliver a great visual story.

-Kiran