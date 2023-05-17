Visakhapatnam: Giraffe dies in Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

Visakhapatnam: A female giraffe named May, aged about 10 years, died at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here on Wednesday.

May was brought from Negera Zoo in Malaysia, to the city zoo in 2013 when she was only four months old.

The animal was under treatment for the past three months and the cause of death is chronic Metritis and pneumonia, according to the post mortem report.

Normally, the average lifespan of a giraffe is around 20-25 years, the zoo authorities said.

