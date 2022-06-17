Visakhapatnam: Railway stir forces cancellation, diversion of trains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

File Photo

Visakhapatnam: In view of agitation in various railway zones, the trains passing through Waltair Division were cancelled and a few diverted on Friday.

The trains cancelled were No. 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express leaving Hyderabad on Friday, train No. 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express leaving Secunderabad on Friday, and train No. 22644 Patna – Ernakulam express leaving Patna on Friday.

Trains diverted were No. 15630 Silghat Town- Tambaram express to run in diverted route via Kamakhya junction, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigoan stations and train No. 12508 Silchar-Trivendrum Central express to run in the diverted route via Kamakhya junction, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigoan stations.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy said that Waltair division had alerted its entire workforce to monitor security situation at stations, colonies and all other railway installations in the wake of students’ agitation at railway stations in various states. He was also in constant touch with state administrations of AP, Odisha and Chattisgarh for keeping a close watch on the security situation.

Announcements at stations are being made to appeal to passengers, students, youngsters to refrain from such acts and maintain peace. He appealed to the public to refrain from violent activities and not to destroy public property.