Visakhapatnam: Ravi Shankar takes charge as Commissioner of Police

Ravi Shankar took the charge from C. M. Trivikrama Varma who has been relieved from the post.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:05 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Visakhapatnam: Senior IPS officer, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), A. Ravi Shankar has assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam city. He took the charge from C. M. Trivikrama Varma who has been relieved from the post.