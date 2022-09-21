Visakhapatnam: Yarlagadda resigns to Language Commission Chairman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of the Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad on Wednesday resigned from his post, resenting the change of name with respect to NTR University of Health Sciences.

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decision to change the name of NTR University of Health Sciences by renaming it with former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, the father of present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Yarlagadda said it was not proper to remove NT Rama Rao’s name, and opined that it should be continued.