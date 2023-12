Vishnu Deo Sai: Tribal Leader Becomes Chhattisgarh CM | Chhattisgarh News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Vishnu Deo Sai, a tribal leader and former Union Minister, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior BJP leaders.