Vishwak Sen misses being free

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: South actor Vishwak Sen has so far created a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry. Currently enjoying the success of his latest project ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’, the actor gets candid with ‘Telangana Today’ about his love for food, his favourite pass time and playing Arjun in the latest film.

In the film ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’, Vishwak Sen was seen playing a man in his 30s desperately in search of a girl to get married. In twist of comedy events in the film, the actor who actually goes to get engaged to the elder sister slowly falls in love with the younger one and ends up marrying the younger sister by the end of the film.

“I love to take trending topics to the front – which would be related to public. And for the film I had to gain around 7 kgs. It was not a very easy journey but surely is a fruitful one, I feel,” shares Vishwak who seems to have a small belly and is seen mostly wearing retro prints in the film. The actor has also nailed as a town-boy who is very insecure about his looks throughout the film. The film which is currently streaming on Aha was also appreciated by Allu Aravind, which Vishwak shares that it boosted his confidence further.

When quizzed his opinion on OTT taking over the theatres, he says, “OTT has become ‘the thing’ in recent past. My parents also began viewing movies on OTT platforms in several languages as well. So all we have to do is make fantastic picture and people will make time for it. And when it comes to theatres, it’s a challenging task for us these days because we need to provide more exciting stuff to bring people to the cinemas. The content should be compelling enough to get them inside the theatre.”

However, being stuck in between shoots, promotions and after release events, while also directing parallely, Vishwak Sen shares that he misses his free time when he would simply hang out with friends. “I love travel and I thoroughly enjoy local Hyderabadi food. But now I hardly manage to get any time to enjoy them. I used to hang out with friends and also explored different food cuisines as and when we had time. I really miss them all,” shares the actor.

“I had started my journey with animations and now I’m progressively getting into acting and directing as well,” Vishwak says, adding, “But amid all these, I also miss my mother’s cuisine a lot when we’re on set – especially her rice with sambar and mutton. It is my all-time favourite combination.”

The actor is currently directing a film called ‘Das Ka Dhamki’ and will also be seen in ‘Ori Devuda’ in the upcoming months. Moreover, he will be seen in Gaami which is currently in Post production stages and October 31 Ladies Night, Mukhachitram are few of his films which would be hitting the screen this year.

On a closing note, when Vishwak was quizzed about his dream role, the actor shares: “I don’t want to restrict myself to any kinds of genres or roles. I have too many roles on my wish list, but if there’s one thing I should do, it’s Bhagat Singh.”